A civil servant, Blessed Nwa, on Thursday begged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve her two-year-old marriage on grounds that her husband, Ahamefula, threatened to kill her and their children.

Nwa in a divorce petition she filed, said: My husband told me that he will kill me and our children and that nothing will happen to him.

I reported the matter to the police and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

She also told the court that her husband has been cruel to her, adding that whenever they had a little misunderstanding, he beats her.

The petitioner told the court that her husband threatened to kidnap her children and she would never see them again.

She prayed the court to dissolve her marriage and issue an order restricting her husband from kidnapping her children to an unknown place.

The respondent, Ahamefula, who was present in court denied the allegations and prayed the court not to dissolve his marriage.

According to the respondent, he still loves his wife and she cannot run away from him.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, in his ruling, advised the couple to explore an out of court settlement.

He, however, adjourned the matter to December 1 for report of settlement or hearing.