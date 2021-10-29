The Country’s largest non-life insurer, SIC Insurance Plc. in collaboration with the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for an insurance package for tertiary students in the country dubbed ‘SIC Campus Secure’.

The new insurance package will ensure students who are registered members of NUGS are given financial solutions when they face critical challenges during their entire period of tertiary education.

The Policy has been designed to provide coverage for eventualities such as accident that leads to injuries and may result in permanent disability or death and assurances in terms of school fees, accommodation/hostel fees and Pocket allowance.

Speaking at the ceremony, the General Manager of Operations at SIC Insurance Plc, Mr. Faris Attrickie noted that SIC Insurance as a leader in insurance business deemed it necessary to partner NUGS to provide an insurance solution to absorb the critical needs of students at the tertiary level.

“We are not here to launch a product but to sign an MoU with NUGS that spells out a relationship that will last long and be beneficial to us all but most importantly students of this country who are the future generation. It provides to students the financial security of their term on campus”.

Mr. Stephen Oduro, the Managing Director of SIC Insurance Plc. in his address underscored the timely nature of the ‘SIC Campus Secure’ policy. “I am happy to witness this partnership because looking through the documents you can see for instance that now if parents/guardians are no more they do not go away with your education. With this policy you are rest assured that your education will not be disrupted”.

President of NUGS, Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom who represented the student body to sign the MoU was optimistic the policy had come at the opportune time to salvage students from the unexpected challenges they face at the tertiary level. “We have agents in campuses across the country who will be trained by both SIC Insurance Plc and NUGS to sensitize and educate the students to be familiar with the processes”, he said and commended SIC Insurance Plc. for partnering such a novelty and hoped tertiary students across the country will register and make it a success.