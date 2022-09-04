The Nigerian Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old woman, Joy Enomfon Sunday, for allegedly masterminding the kidnap of her husband, Emmanuel Usenekong.



The suspect, who said she has been married for over 20 years, told journalists at the command’s headquarters that she was forced to arrange the kidnap of her husband due to his failure to own up his marital responsibility of having sex with her and catering for the children.

It is reported that the kidnappers initially demanded N10 million as a ransom and later reduced it to N2 million which was paid before the police arrested them at the point of sharing. The suspect further said the husband abandoned her and her children for another woman.



Her words: “I arranged for my husband’s abduction because for a long time, he had abandoned me with his children. He never cared for his children. I engaged in menial jobs such as weeding in people’s farms to feed his children and pay their school fees. One of the children finished from secondary school and I approached my husband to plan how to send the son to learn trade since the father refused to send him to university but my husband shunned me. The major reason I arranged for his kidnapping is that my husband refused to have sex with me and does not take care of me and the children.”



On the amount she received as share of the N2 Million loot, the suspect said the kidnappers had not given her anything yet, saying that it was at the point of sharing that the suspected accomplice mentioned her name as the mastermind.



In an interview with newsmen, the husband of the suspect, Mr. Emmanuel Usenekong, narrated that he was kidnapped on July 21, 2022 around 8:30pm in his compound while coming back from where he was receiving treatment.

Mr Usenekong, who deals in building materials, said he never suspected the ex-wife could do a such thing to him alleging that it was because of her ‘uncertain’ behaviours that compelled him to marry another woman.