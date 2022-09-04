The people of Ngleshie have marked their Homowo festival in an unconditional way that has attracted eyes to the Greater Accra Region.

To make this year’s Ngleshie Alata Lafaa Homowo a talk-of-the-town occasion, the traditional leaders organised a first-of-it’s kind carnival across the streets of Weija.

Dubbed the Peace Carnival walk, the colourful display was organised by the newly installed Development queen mother, Naa Korkoi I who has arts and culture as her specialty.

In an interview with Adom News, she revealed her subjects were trained on how to assemble the carnival outfits which they exhibited at the walk.

To her, culture is the essence of kinship, and as such there was the need to represent the tribe in the most mind-boggling way.

The carnival saw some tribespersons, both males and females don custom made wear solely made from items used in the preparation of the cultural delicacies.

Palm fruits, branches, thorns, maize husks, pots, calabashes and woven baskets were employed to make the wears.

Foreigners were also invited to participate and observe the beautiful culture of the Ga people.

The carnival came ahead of the kpokpoi festival on Saturday and an all-white jams on Sunday to signify peace and long life.



