Investigations have commenced into an alleged poisoning and attempted murder report which took place in a village in Zimbabwe.

A 71-year-old woman reportedly laced a bucket of water meant for consumption at a funeral with a poisonous substance.

According to a police report posted on Twitter, the water was kept in a kitchen for mourners.

Ten persons who drank from it are said to have complained of stomach ache and throat pains.

The victims were referred to Pluntree District hospital where it was confirmed to be poisoning.

They were treated and discharged.

In a latest development, the police say the unnamed suspect has been arrested.