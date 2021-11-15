62-year-old man rejoices as he marries 55-year-old virgin

A 62-year-old man, Isaac Bakare, was beside himself with joy as he tied the knot with a 55-year-old spinster, Esther Bamiloye, who is still a virgin.

The couple who were celebrated by many on their wedding revealed that indeed, God answered their long-time prayer by bringing them together.

When asked about the history of her relationships, the bride said her now-wedded husband came at a time she was in despair and desperate for a lover.

“The devil had plans to stop me from getting married. When I felt I was ready, there was no man coming for me. I kept waiting on God for a miracle till I reached 55-years. I never dated anyone till I got married. Initially, I thought the problem was from my former church and I left, but I give glory to God. He did it for me in my new church and all the barriers were removed.”

Narrating the story of how the couples met, and what came about the attraction, Esther stated:

God had been revealing his picture and personality to me and speaking to me about him through some people for over three years. Exactly on the day it reached three years that I first got the revelation, God sent the message again through a prophet. The description of his looks, where he would come from and others matched perfectly when I set my eyes on him at Ilesa. My church is in Osogbo, but we had an event in Ilesa where I met the man destined for me.

God even revealed our wedding date, which was October 29, 2021. The period between our meeting and wedding was really short. I give God all the glory for remembering me after all these years.”