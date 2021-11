The matchday three games of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia.

Results below:



Friday

Babiani Gold Stars 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Saturday

Legon Cities 0-1 Great Olympics

Sunday

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Medeama SC

Bechem United 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Real Tamale United 2-0 WAFA SC

Karela United 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Aduana Stars

King Faisal 2-0 AshantiGold SC

Below is the league log after matchday three games.