Residents of a suburb of Mankessim have launched a search for a woman who is on the run after allegedly hacking her husband to death.

Reports gathered suggested that the said woman allegedly murdered the 55-year-old trunk repairer, Agya Atta, over marital issues.

It is said that following their separation, the two have been at loggerheads over who to take responsibility for their young son.

Kojo Essel, an apprentice of the deceased, who spoke to Adom News, said hours before he was found dead, his boss was engaged in a heated argument with his wife on phone before heading home to meet her.

He added that he decided to check on his boss after he had been away for a while, and that was when he found him in a pool of blood, lifeless, inside his room.

A frantic call was made to neighbours who arrived at the scene to witness the incident.

The Mankessim Police were also called to the scene and investigations have commenced.

The body has since been conveyed to the Saltpond Government Hospital’s mortuary.