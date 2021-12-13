Church leaders in the country have declared a three-day national prayer and fasting programme for unity, understanding, peace and prosperity of the country.

The programme starts from today, Monday, December 13 to Wednesday, December 16, 2021.

It is being held on the theme, ‘Peace and goodwill towards all.’

The last time a similar event was held was in April 2020 to seek God’s intervention over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

This year’s programme is being spearheaded by the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Ghana Charismatic Bishops’ Conference and the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches.

A prayer bulletin has been prepared and publicised to guide participants in prayer and fasting.