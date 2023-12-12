Afrobeats star, Wizkid, will gift $126,451 to children for Christmas in honour of his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, who died in August.

Wizkid revealed this on his Instagram story on Monday.

He stated that the donation will start from children in the Surulere area of Lagos State, where he grew up.

He wrote, “100M ($126,451) for the kids for Christmas! Lord bless us all start in Surulere tonight! All in Morayo’s name! The love of my life!

The singer has been on a gifting spree recently.

Earlier this month, he gave N20 million to a hype man, Money Gee, who dedicated a song – ‘’Italawa Big Wizzy’ to him.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner also gave N30 million as a birthday gift to his personal assistant. Wizkid also gave N20 million to one Blessing Akiode a.k.a. Candy Bleakz, to shoot her musical video, ‘Tikuku’.

The singer who announced a break from music in November visited his childhood neighbourhood in Surulere and gave 100k each to many physically challenged people.

In 2022, a video surfaced online showing him throwing wads of cash into the crowd during a performance in Lagos but the exact amount given on such occasions remains unknown.

Apart from gifting money to individuals, Wizkid has also supported various charities, donating to organisations focused on education, poverty alleviation, and healthcare.

