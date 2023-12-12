Some delegates and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sehwi Akontombra constituency of the Western North Region have threatened to vote against their flagbearer, John Mahama, and the parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections.

Their decision is due to what they described as the imposition of a parliamentary candidate on them without recourse to due process.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, the aggrieved members said when nomination were opened, three persons picked forms but two of the applicants were disqualified without any justification.

The former Member of Parliament, Herode Cobbina, and the 2020 parliamentary candidate Mumuni Issah were both disqualified leaving the former District Chief Executive, Pious Nkuah, to run unopposed.

This communist inferior tactics, the aggrieved NDC members say will lead to defeat in the 2024 elections.

They have therefore resolved to vote against John Mahama and parliamentary-imposed candidate if the party leadership doesn’t rescind their decision.