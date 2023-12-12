Daniel Parker Odarlai France, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a stern warning to sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), asserting that none will be allowed to run unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr. France emphasised that, this decision aims to rectify previous mistakes that contributed to the party losing numerous seats in the last general election.

Contrary to any perception that certain MPs would be protected, Mr. France clarified that there was no directive from higher authorities to that effect and that the region’s decision was based on the party’s commitment to ensuring a competitive internal process.

He cited instances where MPs like Moses Anim and Tina Mensah, who went unopposed in the last primaries, would face contests this time, urging MPs to work hard as there would be no protection for anyone.

He highlighted that, the recently concluded primaries in some orphan constituencies justified this approach.

He acknowledged that there were complaints after the orphan constituency elections, but noted that the regional leadership, including Dr. Bawumia, had addressed most of the concerns.

Mr. France specifically mentioned the case of Dr. Okoe Boye, stating that his defeat in the previous election was not a reflection of his competence as an MP but rather due to a lack of a robust internal contest.

He assured that, Dr. Oko Boye would make a comeback, emphasising the importance of healthy competition within the party.

Mr. France cautioned against stepping on people’s toes, noting that such actions could lead to repercussions.

He reiterated that the region would not protect any candidate, emphasising the need for unity among party members to secure victory in the 2024 election.

