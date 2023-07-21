Grammy award-winning artiste, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up about his decision to refrain from discussing political matters in Nigeria.

In a recent interview with Evening Standard UK, Wizkid revealed that he chooses not to delve into politics because he believes that the Nigerian masses are more preoccupied with their daily struggles to make ends meet.

According to him, the average person on the streets is primarily concerned with survival and providing for their basic needs, rather than engaging in political discussions.

“I don’t like to speak about politicians in Nigeria. People in the streets care about themselves and what they are going to eat. They don’t give a f*ck about nothing else,” Wizkid expressed candidly.

Instead of getting involved in political commentary, the talented ‘Essence’ singer shared that he prefers to channel his energy into making music.

For him, music serves as an escape from the turmoil of political chaos and provides solace to both himself and his fans.

