Wizkid jabs Nigerian pastors over failure to heal Covid-19 patients

With Nigeria recording 14,554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 389 deaths, Nigerian singer Wizkid says he is surprised no pastor has come out of isolation to heal any of the patients.

According to him, he is surprised no man of God has come forward to showcase his powers as they did in churches when there was no Coronavirus last year.

I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol, he said.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker took to Twitter to make this assertion. Many of his fans waded into the discussion to share their views.

Check out some of them below: