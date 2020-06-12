Kojo Aduboah a driver, popularly called Kojo Afro, has been granted bail; the sum of GHC2,000.00 with two sureties for allegedly subjecting one Mrs. Hannah Annan to beatings at Efutu, near Cape Coast.

Aduboah pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault and the Court presided over by Mrs. Abena Buansi adjourned the case to Monday, June 29.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, told the Court that at about 0630 hours on Friday, January 24, the complainant who was on her way to fetch water, met the accused and he started beating her mercilessly without any provocation.

A passer-by intervened, rescued the woman and took her to the police station to report her ordeal.

The accused person in his caution statement denied ever beating the woman but rather-held her hand, Sergeant Yakubu said.

After thorough investigations, Aduboah was charged with the offence.