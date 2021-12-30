Alhaji Grusah, the owner and bankroller of King Faisal, has taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, following his side’s MTN FA Cup win over the Porcupine Warriors.

The ‘Insha Allah’ lads stunned their city rivals by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Round of 64 games on Wednesday to book a place in the Round of 32.

The win on Wednesday was also Faisal’s second win over Kotoko having already beaten them in the Ghana Premier League with a 3-2 scoreline.

Speaking to the media following his side’s victory, he said, “I never said we will use Kotoko to celebrate Christmas, I only said we will beat them. Our secret is the might of God and nothing else.”

“Prosper Narteh is a professor in education not football that’s why he still goes to the class to teach despite coaching Kotoko. Degrees and books don’t win matches. We have professors in coaching but not in Ghana here unless in Europe,” the veteran football administrator added.

King Faisal have had an impressive start to the 2021/22 season as they are joint league leaders in the Premier League after 10 games played.

King Faisal, who sit 3rd on the league log with 20 points, will host Babiani Gold Stars in the matchday 11 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.