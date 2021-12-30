Defending Champions Hearts of Oak are the most successful amongst the Clubs that have made it to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition.

Matches played on Wednesday saw some massive upsets as two former champions Asante Kotoko and Medeama were all eliminated in their Round of 64 matches.

The game between third-tier side Port City FC and Dreams FC has been rescheduled to January 6.

The remaining topflight sides are expected to face some tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.

The qualified teams for the Round of 32 will know their opponents for the next round at the live draw scheduled for January 2022.

Here are the qualified teams for the Round of 32 draw: