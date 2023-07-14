Novak Djokovic believes his formidable record at Wimbledon ensures he remains the favourite to win the men’s singles title going into Friday’s semi-finals.

Djokovic, going for a men’s record-equalling eighth triumph, plays Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner at 13:30 BST.

Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the second semi-final straight after.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course, I would consider myself favourite,” said second seed Djokovic.

The Serb is bidding for a fifth successive victory at the All England Club, which would also see him equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major titles.

“Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, I do consider myself favourite,” he added.

The contrast of experience between Djokovic and Sinner is starkly laid bare by the statistics.

Sinner, 21, reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Russian Roman Safiullin, while Djokovic will be contesting a 46th major semi-final – equalling Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record.

Djokovic is aiming to reach a 35th Grand Slam singles final, which would be an outright record and move him ahead of American Chris Evert.

Djokovic, who turned 36 in May, is bidding to become the third oldest player in the Open era to reach the men’s singles final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall and 37-year-old Federer.

Sinner could become the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon final since 2007, although that could later be surpassed by 20-year-old Alcaraz.

“He’s a very complete player,” said Djokovic.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge. I’m sure that he’s going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too.”

The match is also a repeat of last year’s quarter-final when Sinner came close to beating Djokovic before the veteran fought back from two sets down to win.

“It’s going to be a completely different match than last year,” said Sinner, who is only playing in the Wimbledon main draw for the third time.

“He knows me better, as I know him better. It’s going to be also a little bit tactical.

“In the other way, it is also going to be a little bit mental. It’s always tough to play against Novak, especially at Grand Slams.

“But I’m happy. I will fight for every ball. I will enjoy the moment, but knowing that I can go hard and trying to beat him.”

Alcaraz excited to face ‘octopus’ Medvedev

Even if Djokovic does beat Sinner, there is still guaranteed to be a first-time Wimbledon finalist in the shape of Alcaraz or Medvedev.

The pair have both won major titles on the US Open hard courts but will attempt to reach their first Wimbledon final after a summer of marked improvement at the All-England Club.

Alcaraz had only played two senior tournaments on the surface going into this summer, but showed his potential by winning the Queen’s title and continued to impress this fortnight.

After beating fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune in the quarter-finals, Alcaraz said it was a “dream” to reach the last four at Wimbledon.

But the world number one knows he faces a stern examination against Medvedev, who he described as a “really complete player”.

“I think [Andrey] Rublev said a few times, he’s an octopus. He catches every ball. It is amazing. He’s an amazing athlete,” said Alcaraz.

“I think a mix of everything. He does almost everything well.”

Former world number one Medvedev also had little pedigree at Wimbledon before this year, having never previously gone beyond the last 16.

Most of the 27-year-old’s success has come on hard courts, notably when he won his first major title at the 2021 US Open.

Grass courts have been his least successful surface in recent years, leading to Medvedev saying before the tournament he was hoping to change his fortunes.

The Russian was not able to play Wimbledon last year after players from his nation were banned because of the invasion of Ukraine.

“I always said I want to be here, I want to play. Wimbledon is an amazing tournament and I wanted to do well because it was my worst Grand Slam,” he said.

“I never managed to get into the flow here. That’s why I was really motivated this year.”