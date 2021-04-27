A woman, identified as Mary Quaye, is in police grips for allegedly inflicting deep cutlass wounds on her husband at Agona Dunkwa in the Central Region.

Police sources indicate the incident occurred around 04:00 hours on Monday, April 26, 2021, during an altercation with her 30-year-old husband named Abraham Quaye.

The husband was said to have hit his wife, popularly known as Obaa Yaa, with a piece of wood.



The wife in retaliation inflicted cutlass wounds on the husband’s neck and he was rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.



Police proceeded to the hospital and met the victim Mr Acquah at the hospital’s Emergency Ward with multiple deep cuts on his left jaw, neck and shoulder, but was responding to treatment.

The victim, Abraham Quaye

A police medical report form was issued to the victim for endorsement by a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, complainant Miss Quaye a.k.a. Obaa Yaa, now suspect, has been arrested, detained and assisting Police with investigations.