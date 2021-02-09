A virologist at the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research, Dr Michael Owusu, has called on the government to take a firm decision to close down pre-schools, kindergarten and lower primary sections of schools in the country.

According to him, this move will help control the rate of the virus’ spread in the country.

“If we have to tackle schools, I don’t think that closure of all schools is necessary but we may begin by looking at the kindergarten and lower primary,” he said.

Speaking on JoyNews Prime, Dr Owusu explained that such an action is necessary as “it is extremely difficult to fully implement the protocol, and then observe how the numbers will go” at those levels.

There had been suggestions from a section of the public to shut down schools following recorded cases of Covid-19 from primary, secondary and tertiary levels after the reopening.