Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness for John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 election petition

The atmosphere of the Supreme Court was lightened up when the third witness of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, replied that he was served tea at the secretariat of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Mettle-Nunoo, who gave his testimony via video link in the ongoing election petition, had indicated that he left the strongroom to meet Mrs Jean Mensa in her office but he was asked to “wait at the reception.”

Lead counsel for the 1st respondent, Justin Amenuvor, said Mr Mettle-Nunoo was served with tea and biscuit while waiting to see the EC chairperson.

He, however, responded: “I was served only tea, no biscuit.”

This reaction seems to have created excitement on Twitter.

