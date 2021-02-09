The atmosphere of the Supreme Court was lightened up when the third witness of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, replied that he was served tea at the secretariat of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Mettle-Nunoo, who gave his testimony via video link in the ongoing election petition, had indicated that he left the strongroom to meet Mrs Jean Mensa in her office but he was asked to “wait at the reception.”

Lead counsel for the 1st respondent, Justin Amenuvor, said Mr Mettle-Nunoo was served with tea and biscuit while waiting to see the EC chairperson.

He, however, responded: “I was served only tea, no biscuit.”

This reaction seems to have created excitement on Twitter.

Check out some comments below:

This biscuit matter can cause another petition ooo



Whoever Jean Mensared Rojo’s biscuit must account for it 😂 Amenuvor must disclosed who the tea and biscuit was given to to be given to Sir Rojo. pic.twitter.com/IUm4vbAA5J — NDC LEDZOKUKU (@NdcVictory) February 8, 2021

Metle nunuo say Dem give am tea p3 and not tea den biscuit😂😂 — NANA OWUSU (@donzywap9) February 8, 2021

I’m enjoying myself some tea and biscuits pic.twitter.com/BNwB1g8bdA — ⏳🇵🇭Van the 6th 🔜 FE 2022🇨🇦⏳ (@Vanthe6th_2) February 9, 2021

The summary of today’s #ElectionPetition is.. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo exchanged Mahama’s destiny for a cup of tea and biscuit.#SupremeCourtUpdate pic.twitter.com/WuCYp7HPzq — Highest Bryt 🇬🇭🎊 (@bright_aweh) February 8, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got our first GH trend of the week from the Supreme Court.



TEA AND BISCUITS! — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 8, 2021

Another hour or so of writing and then I can treat myself to a nice cup of tea, some biscuits and read my book for a couple of hours.



This is as rock and roll as it goes for me! — PaddysPCbuilds (@PaddysPCBuilds) February 8, 2021

Experience election rep. but your release clause was tea and biscuit oh Rojo 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lfNS2tndcn — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) February 8, 2021

Lawyer Nana Yaw Manteaw and Lawyer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe waiting patiently for our tea and biscuits after cross examining Rojo Mettle-Nunoo. pic.twitter.com/ALwHmpTXQO — Charles N.T. Tagoe (@royaltcafe2012) February 8, 2021

Jean Mensah budgeted for tea and biscuits at the EC office, approved by parliament but she served only tea, where are the money for the biscuits? — NDC LEDZOKUKU (@NdcVictory) February 8, 2021

Hankering for a cup of tea and biscuits 😄 — Barima (@fremebarima) February 8, 2021

Just saw a photo of an extremely athletic and pleasantly shirtless gentleman with the caption “Motivation Monday” at the exact moment I crammed two tea-soaked Rich Tea biscuits into my fat gob. pic.twitter.com/elooUw8ZHE — Glenn Quigley (@glennquigley) February 8, 2021

Still in hospital. Feeling a bit better. The nurses have been great. Even after hitting me with another covid test she was like, “would ya like a cup of tea and a biscuit”. They just put you at ease. Don’t know why but always felt safer around a nurse. — Mick Finnegan (@Mick_Finnegan) February 6, 2021

Lawyer Amenuvor: “…you were offered tea and biscuits”



Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo: “I was offered tea, I wasn’t offered biscuits”



Camera spots Jean Mensah and other attendees in laughter #ElectionPetition |Tsatsu Tsikata



pic.twitter.com/MQYYZiZvX3 — #ElectionPetition Ghana 🇬🇭 (@Ehansoni1) February 8, 2021