An aspirant in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries at Assin North constituency, Eric Amankwa Blay, has gone back to retrieve bicycles he gave to delegate after an embarrassing defeat.

Mr Blay had shared 250 bicycles to delegates prior to the election, ostensibly to buy their consciences and votes but that was not to be.

A majority of the delegates, even though took his bribe in the form of the bicycles, voted in favour of another candidate.

Blay secured 44 votes as against Abena Duruwa Mensah who is the incumbent Member of Parliament’s 389.

The outcome of the elections has angered Mr Blay and his supporters who have gone on a search-and-retrieve spree to take back their bribery items.

They have since stormed homes of delegates across the constituency to retrieve the 250 Bicycles.

According to the defeated aspirant who spoke to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, the motive behind the distribution of the bicycles was for the 2020 campaign if he won.

Explaining further that his failure at the poll means no such campaign will happen in the general elections hence his decision to retrieve the items.

He gave the unit cost of the bicycles as Ghc 300.

Apart from the bicycles, Mr Blay said he also shared GHS 200 and GHS500 each to delegates and polling station executives.

“I’m not talking back the money but as for the bicycles, I need them back,” he said.

Some party delegates and polling station executives who have their bicycles retrieved by supporters of Mr. Blay spoke to Adom News.

Reacting to the issue, the Assin North Constituency NPP secretary, Emmanuel Asamoah said the party leadership will meet the Mr Blay to address the issue.