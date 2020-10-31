A 12-year-old girl has become very popular on social media for the right reason after her sister with the Twitter handle @Nayz100 posted her pictures online.

In a tweet on Monday, October 12, the lady said that her sister is 6ft tall and they have been on a hunt for a modelling agency for her.

@Nayz100 said that she decided to bring her photos to the platform with the hope that they would go viral and an agency will get in touch.

The lady added that seeing her sibling succeed as a model will be a big one for her. As at the time of writing this report, the post had gathered 43,000 likes with numerous quoted responses.

This is my little sister. She is 12 years old and 6ft tall. We’ve been looking for a modelling agency for her for a while now & hopefully with the power of social media we can find one that best suits her. This means a lot to me and her so please retweet. Her journey begins❤️ pic.twitter.com/9TeA8Wg1VO — #EndSars (@Nayz100) October 12, 2020

Below are some of the reactions from people:

@KristinWitTwoIs said: “She’s so pretty. I want her dreams to come true IMMEDIATELY! SOMEONE COME SIGN HER NOWWWWWWW!”

@yoitsthandie said: “How is she 12 looking like more of a woman than I do at 20 years old, good luck finding agencies she’s gonna do so well as a model!!”

@blktinabelcher said: “She’s this tall and she has dimples and is this gorgeous?! Who can we contact because she needs to be out on the runways by Christmas.”

@OhwGE said: “Gorgeous, all the best! She’s so tall. Do sign her up with a kids’ agency. Some of them can be exploitative.”

@partynextweexnd said: “She’s absolutely beautiful. I’m confident she’ll make it far. hope to see her in someone’s runway or magazine soon.”

Source: legit.ng