Running mate of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman has assured the people of Oti region that the party will build a bridge across the Oti River to facilitate transportation in the Oti Region.

She assured residents of Dambai in the regional capital that should the NDC come into power after the December polls, their problems with crossing the river would no longer be an issue.

Flagbearer of the party, John Mahama during his tour of some districts and municipalities in the Region, indicated his intentions to construct a bridge over River Oti if voted back to power in 2020.

The former President stated that a feasibility study was done prior to the 2016 elections, but owing to their loss in the 2016 elections, they were unable to execute the project.

Mr. Mahama, in addressing hundreds of NDC supporters, also promised to build an ultra-modern market at Dambai, befitting the status of a regional capital.