Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, has explained why clubless Baba Rahman has been named in his 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The Chelsea international spent last season on loan at Real Mallorca, but his spell with the Spanish club was cut short by injuries.

But, according to Coach Akonnor, the former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko left-back is playing well and deserves a place in the team.

“Baba Rahman was once a regular player here; due to injury he was taken out,” Akonnor told Ghana Football Association’s website.

“Now he is back, he is fit, he is playing very well with his team. Unfortunately, he has not had the chance to play in the first team.

“But he has had a couple of friendly matches since August, September and even recently 24th October, which he played against Liverpool’s second team. And these matches, he has played 90 minutes, some are 90 minutes, a lot of 90 minutes and of course 70 minutes.

“So, we have taken a lot into consideration, looking at the fact that we have a little bit of weakness within that area, the full-backs so I thought it necessary to bring him to compete with Gideon on that side,” coach Akonnor added.

Ghana will next month play two ties against Sudan in Cape Coast and Khartoum as the two teams battle for a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that has been moved to January 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Akonnor is seeking to continue with the team’s flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.