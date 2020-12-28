Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo has disclosed that he did not invite Shatta Wale to the just-ended Rapperholic concert because of his charges.

Sarkodie on the night of 25th December, 2020, organized his annual Rapperholic concert.

The event was graced with performances from the best of Ghanaian musicians including Kwesi Arthur and many others.

However, Shatta Wale, who previously was the Rapperholic MC did not show up for the event this year to the shock of many patrons and pundits from the industry.

But disclosing the reason behind his absence, Sarkodie said he called him to perform but Shatta Wale insisted on being paid $250,000.