American musician and business mogul, Rihanna, has reportedly split from her boyfriend and baby daddy, ASAP Rocky.

The relationship of the two, who are expecting a child in the coming weeks, has allegedly hit the rocks after it was rumoured that ASAP had cheated on her with Paris fashion designer, Amina Muaddi.

Amina Muaddi

Rihanna has on several occasions been seen wearing designs from Amina Muaddi.

XXL reports that Rihanna and ASAP were photographed at a restaurant in LA together, with the singer allegedly spotted crying at the table, before leaving without her boyfriend.

Neither ASAP nor Rihanna have formally commented on the rumours, however, social media has been thrown in a storm following the news.

Here’s what people have been saying:

They say just as Judas betrayed Jesus Christ, ASAP has betrayed Rihanna.

Same day Judas betrayed Jesus, ASAP Rocky Cheated on Rihanna. My Loud, Why😭#cheating pic.twitter.com/9EYKI2HuZG — Queen OCK (@queenOCK_) April 14, 2022

“i was getting cocky so you left me for rocky, octobers very own, now i’m all on my own… i tried to tell you he’d hurt you, girl you should’ve known” #cheating #Rihanna #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/fjbcejnJYn — Toyosi🤳 (@francisdav) April 15, 2022

Forget the fact that she is Rihanna, cheating on a woman pregnant with your kid is insane lowkey — ͏layi (@layi_olusanya) April 14, 2022

“A$AP rocky and Rihanna broke up??? It’s my time to shine” pic.twitter.com/AbLVYvGdLI — Nens (@nenehnoir) April 14, 2022

Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna,women are about to hate man 10x more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jnYPSdMORx — 😎🤫LESEDI (@LesediNkosana) April 14, 2022

Me finding out Rihanna and asap have broken up but I have yet to seen an actually valid source to confirm pic.twitter.com/vKoYRID7X3 — Libby Richard (@kxng_liz_) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are no longer together pic.twitter.com/nsyaoqOYpc — Frenchkind🗿 (@o6inna) April 14, 2022

“Hi Rihanna, it’s a rocky situation… but you can come back to me ASAP” pic.twitter.com/LmHXX2hYGT — feranmi frimpong. (@prfera_wg) April 14, 2022