Rihanna | credit: @badgalriri

American musician and business mogul, Rihanna, has reportedly split from her boyfriend and baby daddy, ASAP Rocky.

The relationship of the two, who are expecting a child in the coming weeks, has allegedly hit the rocks after it was rumoured that ASAP had cheated on her with Paris fashion designer, Amina Muaddi.

Amina Muaddi

Rihanna has on several occasions been seen wearing designs from Amina Muaddi.

XXL reports that Rihanna and ASAP were photographed at a restaurant in LA together, with the singer allegedly spotted crying at the table, before leaving without her boyfriend.

Neither ASAP nor Rihanna have formally commented on the rumours, however, social media has been thrown in a storm following the news.

Here’s what people have been saying:

They say just as Judas betrayed Jesus Christ, ASAP has betrayed Rihanna.




