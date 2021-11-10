Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has expressed his opinion on high fuel taxes in Ghana.

According to him, the reduction of taxes is not a sustainable solution for tackling the problem at hand, but rather, the refinery process is the issue since it is imported.

“The issue of the high tax rate is as a result of the refined fuel imported from other countries which is sold to the government who has become a price-taker even though the country has one of the best refining machines, Residual Characteristic Cracker.

“Unfortunately, the government doesn’t have enough to process locally and this can lead to the high cost of production which is more expensive than the imported fuel,” he explained in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, show Wednesday.

However, Mr Nayrko, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, proposed that the country as a whole needs to concentrate on improving the local refinery which he believes can help reduce the tax rates on fuel.

