An Accra Circuit Court has granted founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Owusu Bempah and seven others, bail to the tune of a hundred thousand each.



The case has been adjourned to December 14, 2021.

Trial judge, Justice Evelyn Asamoah, granted them bail based on the plea of the lawyer for the pastor, Garry Nimako.

The controversial prophet and seven others are facing 11 charges.

State Prosecutors, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, asked the court to ensure Rev. Owusu Bempah and the others will appear before court anytime they are needed.