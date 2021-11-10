A nurse has narrated an unusual encounter with a patient whose skin could not be penetrated with a needle.

She explained that several attempts to inject the patient were futile so she reported to her superior.

In a post on Twitter, she said it was later discovered that the man had ‘fortified his body’ so that no metal, be it bullets or knives, can penetrate his skin.

The nurse said she never believed such things could happen until she experienced it.

Read her tweet below:

Other nurses then responded, sharing similar experiences.