The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned candidates who will write the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to refrain from cheating in the exam.

The exams have been scheduled for Monday, November 15 to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres nationwide.

In a press statement, the Service said that they will ensure that the sanctity of the examination is maintained.

This comes on the back of reports of alleged exam questions leakage in the just ended West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Sending congratulatory messages ahead of time, the GES assured they were working jointly with the security agencies to ensure a smooth process

“Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, parents, and school authorities are advised to desist from any form of malpractice,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, GES has noted that the BECE will be conducted with absolute regard for all Covid-19 safety protocols with invigilators expected to ensure enforcement.

Read the statement below: