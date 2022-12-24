National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, was missing at the wedding of his fellow NDC Executive leaving many wondering.

The two have been at loggerheads after Sammy Gyamfi openly campaigned for the opponent of Pablo in the recent NDC Women and Youth Elections held in the Central Region.

They were engaged in a war of words with Mr Addo questioning the source of wealth of Mr Gyamfi over his alleged ownership of a mansion at Airport Hills in Accra.

Many expected them to have smoked a peace pipe after their party’s former flagbearer intervened in the feud.

In a Facebook post, former president John Dramani Mahama indicated that they have agreed to settle their grievances and cautioned that such acts will only distract the attention of Ghanaians from the hardships of the economy.

Opare Addo missing at Wedding

Some may have expected to see Pablo when Mr Gyamfi married his long-time girlfriend at a private ceremony at Chain Homes at Tse-Ado.

But Pablo didn’t show up. Checks show Mr Gyamfi may not have invited the Youth Leader.

Mr Gyamfi, is said to have however invited Addo’s deputies.

Mr Gyamfi’s Chain Homes Private marriage was attended by former President and 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, current chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and other high-level members of the party.

