It has emerged government is rehabilitating and expanding the tollbooth on the Ofankor to Nsawam road in case it decides to reverse its policy to abolish tolls on Ghana’s roads.

Last year, the Finance Minister announced the decision of government to abolish tolls across the country.

But speaking on PM Express, Deputy Transport Minister, Stephen Jalulah, admitted road works on the Ofankor to Nsawam stretch will include an expanded tollbooth.

He explained that government is only refurbishing the infrastructure to make it easier for either incumbent or future governments to toll the road when it becomes necessary.

“If you look at the Fees and Charges Act, it has not been revised. It is a policy of the State that the tolls should be zero-rated.

“We don’t know what happens in the future so when you are building any road, it is advisable to make provision for tolls stations so that in the future if government decides to toll the road it will not be a difficult issue,” he explained on Wednesday.

This comes after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the removal of road tolls is being reviewed.

Delivering the Mid-year budget, he said government, in line with the Public Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039), will establish a concession agreement between the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and the Roads and Highway Ministry to raise funds to construct roads in the country.

According to him, roads that will be constructed under this concession will be tolled.

Speaking on the contract drawn so far, the Minister said a draft concession agreement between GIIF and the Ministry of Roads and Transport is currently under review by all parties including the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Finance.

“When completed, the concession agreement is expected to be approved by the PPP Committee, Cabinet and Parliament,” he continued.