A National Service Person with the St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School at Apowa in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region is receiving medical attention following clashes between his school and the students of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) at a sports game.

The National Service person almost lost all his front teeth when some students pelted him with stones over some disagreements at the games.

The basketball competition between the two schools turned bloody after St Mary’s Senior High School won the competition for the first time.

Students of GSTS, according to reports, started pelting the winners of the game with stones in reaction to what they say was extreme provocation from the students of St. Mary’s Senior High who were chanting war songs after the competition.

The clashes also left a student of GSTS sustaining a deep cut on the forehead.

The Inter-school competitions have currently been halted by the Regional Education Service following the clashes.

Felix Ankrah, the Senior House Master of St Mary’s Senior High School, who spoke to Class News, said the police have commenced investigations into the matter.