The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has justified why he should be given another term in office.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Tuesday after launching his campaign, Mr Boadu said he has big wigs of the party supporting his bid because they believe in him and his works.

To him, he has been overwhelmed by the support from the rank and file of the party to continue as General Secretary.

“I have a bid for a third term as General Secretary. I want to be General Secretary to help the party break the 8. A lot of senior party people and officers joined my campaign launch. They all support me and that alone gives me motivation to do more.

“My campaign is officially launched. I have said I’ll pick forms to contest again as General Secretary. My works are glare for everyone to see. I don’t need to put them on social media. Under my able leadership, the party is run 24/7. It’s heavily operational,” he said.

Personally, Mr Boadu revealed that he is vying for another term because almost all members of the current National Executive Committee are moving out of office, or seeking new positions in the party.

Besides, to be able to help “Break the 8”, someone like himself needs to steer the administration of the party for that purpose.

The Campaign Manager of the Vice President, Fred Oware, was one of the prominent stalwarts of the party who graced the media campaign launch of the General Secretary to kick start his campaign.

Also present were former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, Deputy Chief of Staff, Adumuah Bossman, Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Office of the President, Kofi Apkalu, flag bearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Oboshie Sai-Coffie, Media Advisor to the President, Freddie Blay, outgoing National Chairman of the party, and Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Others included Divine Otoo Agorhum, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Chairman Samba, Northern Regional Chairman and Kate Gyamfuah, National Women’s Organiser.

The rest were Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Transport Company Limited, Dr Oko Boye, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Joe Ghartey, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado Constituency in the Western Region and flagbearer aspirant, MP for Amasaman Constituency, Afrifa Mensah, Vincent Essifuah, MP for Tafo, Dominic Aduah, CEO of GNPC Foundation, Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi, and Deputy Majority Chief, Habib Iddrissu among others.