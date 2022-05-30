The General-Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has disclosed his intention to re-contest in the upcoming national election.

According to him, he is set to officially declare his intention by launching his campaign on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

“My team has decided that I’ll be launching my campaign on Tuesday, 10 am at Alisa Hotel to let the Ghanaian people and the party people know that we have opened nomination for persons who want to contest at the National level,” he told host of JoyNews’ The Probe, Emefa Apawu.

The NPP is hoping to attain power for the third time in the 2024 elections, hence, the mantra “Breaking the eight.”

It has already held its regional executive elections in 15 regions across the country, with the Central Region being the outstanding region. The elections were held over the weekend.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, were among candidates who retained their seats.

Meanwhile, the Bono East NPP Regional Chairman, Thomas Adu-Appiah is among candidates who lost their seats.

Ibrahim Baba Bukari won the bid with a landslide victory after polling 151 out of 237 valid votes cast.

In the Northern Region also, six executives retained their seat.

The incumbent Northern Regional Chairperson of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba secured 238 votes representing 65.9 percent of the total votes cast to retain his position.

Mr Boadu noted that a letter will soon be issued to officially inform party members that nominations are open.