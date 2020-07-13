The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Badmus Folarin, who allegedly used a hot knife to inflict second-degree burn on the buttocks of a 10-year-old boy.

During interrogation, the suspect alleged that the victim, who is living with the family, opened a tin of Milo belonging to the suspect’s mother and licked from it.



According to the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi: “The suspect was arrested following a distress call received in Owode Egbado from a concerned neighbour.”



He reported that they could hear a sorrowful cry of a boy. When the police got there, the boy was seen lying down helplessly with serious injuries all over his body.

On inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect put a knife in fire and when it was red hot, he applied it to the buttocks of the boy.



Mr Oyeyemi added that the victim was quickly rushed to OreOfe hospital by the police for medical attention while the suspect was also arrested and detained.