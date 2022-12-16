Kofi Adams, a member of the Electoral Committee organising the National Democratic Congress’ 2022 National Congress, is not worried over the stature of persons contesting the party’s national chairman position.

According to him, it shows that the party has competent people to steer its affairs for election 2024 victory.

“We don’t allow ordinary people to hold such a position. You would have to have a certain stature to hold a position in the party. It is not a position for any mean person. So if we have such stalwarts presenting themselves [to contest the chairmanship position], we should be happy that we have such great men contesting,” he said on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News.

Over 10,000 delegates of the NDC will go to the polls at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, to elect national officers for the party.

The chairmanship position is being contested by four persons including the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and the current General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Others in the race are former Labour and Employment Minister, Nii Armah Ashietey and former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Yaw Adusei.

“I am so happy we have the best of materials, and it is good they are contesting, and we will deal with all issues that would have arisen from the elections,” he told host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

When asked about the likelihood of such issues affecting the fortunes of the NDC in the 2024 general elections, Mr. Adams he recounted similar instances in 2005 and 2011 saying “on both occasions the party went ahead and won the elections. In 2005, we went ahead and won the 2008 elections and in 2011, we went ahead and won the 2012 elections.”

“When the NPP won the elections [in 2016], they had suspended their elected National Chairman, elected General Secretary, elected Vice Chairman, and some other persons,” he stressed.

And when he was asked who he thinks is tipped to win the chairmanship race, Kofi Adams who is also the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency said “because I am a member of the electoral committee, it is so difficult to predict”.

