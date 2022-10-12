Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Titus Glover, has urged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to recuse himself from probing some public officials over their alleged involvement in illegal mining.



He believes Mr Agyebeng’s interest and investigations are a step in the right direction.

However, the NPP guru says it is best he [Mr Agyebeng] allows any of his deputies to take charge of the investigation.



The Special Prosecutor on Monday announced he has begun investigating some public officials over their alleged involvement in illegal mining.



The investigation, he said, targets some officials of the Lands Ministry, the Forestry Commission, and the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



In a statement, the office said there is also an ongoing enquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue during his tenure as secretary to the IMCIM based on an investigative documentary by Tiger Eye P.I.



But according to Mr Titus-Glover, Mr Agyebeng recusing himself will allay fears of pre-judicial conclusions, considering the fact that he was a lawyer for investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I team prior to his appointment.



“It is good that the OSP [Office of the Special Prosecutor] has gotten involved in it, and we need to encourage the OSP. We need all the transparency that is required out of this to help deal with the menace completely but he should allow his deputies to do this,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



Meanwhile, the Convenor of Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, has asked the OSP to be thorough and transparent with the investigations.



He said that nobody should be left off the hook as the canker threatens the entire nation.