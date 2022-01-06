Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has opened up on why he named injured Kudus Mohammed in his final 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

The 21-year-old has been out of action since November 2021 during the final 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Kudus picked up an injury during the game and has been nursing the injury.

However, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward is currently on a training camp in Portugal with his club side, Ajax Amsterdam, despite being called up for Ghana who play their first game on January 10 against Morocco.

According to Rajevac, the Black Stars medical and technical teams are monitoring the players’ progress with Ajax and could summon him at some point during the AFCON.

“As we are all aware, we can register up to 28 players for this competition,” Milovan Rajevac said on Wednesday.

“We all know the quality of Mohammed Kudus, and he is the future of Ghanaian and African football.

“We know how much he can contribute to the team, and we are willing to wait for him to be fit.

“We are monitoring the situation around his injury to see when he’s ready and fit, so he can step in, because it’s a big competition,” he said.

“Kudus has the ability to make the difference, and we had to take this into consideration. We are ready to wait,” he added.

Ghana are on a quest to end it 40 years trophy drought in Cameroon.