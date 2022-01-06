The Black Stars were trashed by African champions, Algeria in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly game in Doha on Wednesday afternoon.

Milovan Rajevac fielded Thomas Partey, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Joseph Paintsil and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in the absence of Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew.

Early in the first half, Napoli forward, Adam Ounas scored on the 8th minute to put Algeria ahead of the game after turning Gideon Mensah in the box and somehow squeezing an effort past goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen at his near post.

The African champions had several other chances to extend their lead but some poor finishing meant they went into the break, up by just one goal.

The Black Stars however put up a better performance in the second half with the likes of Joseph Paintsil and Partey exhibiting some impressive display.

Milovan Rajevac and his charges felt that they should have been awarded a penalty when Paintsil was upended in the Algerians’ box but the referee waved the pleas away.

Substitute Benjamin Tetteh then had a decent chance to level but his effort from an angle was saved by the leg of goalkeeper, Raïs M’Bolhi.

All hopes of a comeback were, however, dashed when Jonathan Mensah scored an own goal in the 74th minute.

Ex-Leicester striker Islam Slimani got in on the act after stepping off the bench firing past Lawrence Ati-Zigi who had replaced Manaf Nurudeen in goal.

Ghana meanwhile will play Morocco in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] opener on Monday.

The team will fly to Yaounde on January 7. The Black Stars are on a quest to end the country’s 40 years trophy drought.