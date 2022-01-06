In keeping with the aim of maintaining the togetherness spirit of Christmas, Around The World Food and Drinks Festival has partnered with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation to take the joy of festivities to the street and provide much-needed digital education.

This year’s Christmas weekend, Around The World Food and Drinks Festival brought a lot of Christmas joy and happiness to thousands of families, friends, and loved ones during the three-day festival.

Everyone who attended the festival got the opportunity to travel around the world in three days and savour food from a collection of 500 dishes from 20 countries which included but not limited to Ghana, Mexico, Jamaica, Italy, China, India, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Turkey, and Germany. Others include the United States of America, South Africa, France, Lebanon, Kenya, Liberia, Japan, Israel, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

However, while EchoHouse Ghana Limited, the marketing communications agency behind the Around the World Food and Drinks Festival wished people from all walks of life could experience its amazing offering this Christmas, others were not able to enjoy this.

That is why it partnered with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation on its Feed The Street campaign to bring Christmas joy to everyone and give others the unique experience of enjoying food from around the world.

The three-day Feed The Street campaign saw more than 900 children given food packs to help them be a part of the festive season.

From December 27 to December 29, the team hit many streets of Accra including Lartebiokorshie, Lapaz, and Fadama. Others were Maamobi, Nima, and Newtown. The final stop was Teshie where the team gave the residents of the Assurance of Hope For The Needy orphanage quite the treat.

Thanks to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, a dining hall was refurbished, a new recreational grounds was constructed and completed with AstroTurf. The facility was also given a washing machine.

All these aside, the residents were taken through digital training where a team taught them how to build a website and how to also use the Vodafone Instant Schools platform.

In an interview, the CEO of EchoHouse Ghana Limited, Beryl AgyekumAyaaba noted that it was an honor to be able to include all manner of persons in merrymaking during the festive season.

“Christmas is a time of spreading joy and it is the aim of the Around The World Food And Drinks Festival to bring joy to everyone irrespective of one’s background,” she said.

“I am rather pleased that beyond the food we have been able to give the children basic digital skills such as the ability to build a website through our partnership with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation,” she said.

“This is only opening up a world of possibilities for the children and in a way, it is telling them that their dreams are not limited and that even their dreams can one day take them around the world,” she maintained.

For his part, Amaris Nana Perbi, the Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation said the foundation was committed to helping those in need and that it was to achieve that purpose that it partnered with the Around The World Food and Drinks Festival on its Feed The Streets campaign.

He said the foundation and the staff of Vodafone take much pleasure in being able to fund the refurbishment of a new dining hall for the residents of the Assurance of Hope for the Needy, which is an orphanage located in Teshie in Accra.

He said the Vodafone Foundation is going to continue providing the residents of the facility with the needed support which includes modern educational materials, among others.

Also, accounts were created for virtual school to enable them take online courses. Beneficiaries were given lessons on coding

About Around the World: The Food and Drink Festival

This was a convention of the best cuisine from around the world meeting at one specific place. Various countries have their own amazing cuisine that tells the story of who they are and others are also curious to enjoy them. However, not everyone has the opportunity to visit every country on earth. That is why Around the World: The Food and Drink Festival is perfect to assemble the national cuisine for people in one specific location. The three-day event was a melting pot of diverse cultures and people who just want to savour food from Around the World.