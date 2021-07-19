British 48-year-old actor, Idris Elba, took to Instagram Sunday morning to call for the verification of all social media users and not just celebrities.

According to him, it will minimise internet trolls hiding behind fake usernames and private profiles to do harm to others.

He explained that not being verified on social media is tantamount to “boarding a plane and not having to show I.D.”

Read his full statement below:

People in the public eye get verified on social media, (symbolized by a blue tick), the process of verification requires them to prove their Identity, so everyone knows WHO is speaking.

Social media companies should make this mandatory for all users. Currently, social media is like boarding a plane and not having to show I.D.

That would never happen.

If cowards are being supported by a veil of privacy and secrecy, then social media is not a safe space. It is an aeroplane that allows travellers to wear balaclavas.

If cowards want to spout racial rhetoric then say it with your name, not your username.

-IE

