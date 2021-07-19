Some 10 persons, who contracted COVID-19 within the last two weeks in the Kumasi municipality in the Ashanti Region, have died, a statement by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has said.

The Assembly has also recorded over 200 cases at different treatment centres between 1st to 13th July 2021.

“After the festive season, we realised a lot of people were coming in with a lot of cases, but later we realised that people were coming in with the new Delta variant. The Public Health Committee that is helping the Assembly with the outbreak has recorded over 200 cases,” the statement stated.

It has, thus, entreated all persons within the area to, as a matter of urgency, adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This number is too huge for this short period; so we are drawing the attention of the public not to relax with the protocols so that we are able to curtail the infection rate,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

Meanwhile, officials of the Ghana Health Service are holding a crisis management meeting on COVID-19 in the region.