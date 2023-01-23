When it comes to sex-related matters, it appears that Nollywood actress Destiny Amaka is quite daring and expressive.

In a recent interview, the Script Interpreter who doubles as a Presenter opened up on her sexual fantasies and dealing with lesbians in her industry.

“I think about sex a lot. Probably more than I have it. I don’t like being touched sexually in any way by a woman. Of course, I have been approached by lesbians severally, in fact all the time even as we speak (Laughs). I just ignore or simple politely decline. In this my Nollywood industry, they don’t hide anymore.

“I’m not one to judge and if they don’t shoot their shot how will you know? Someone who does this kind of topic about sex, can’t be offended. So, I am not offended when lesbians approach me. I educate people about sex on my social media pages. The thing that keeps me going is the genuine heart touching feedback.

“Married people and singles give me feedback and thank me on daily basis. Having someone they can reach out to free from shame has benefited many and repaired many homes,” she said.

Asked if she would abandon a relationship if she discovers her man is bisexual, Destiny Amaka stated that although she would feel hurt, she would have a rethink if her partner considers heeding certain conditions she would set.

“I’ve sadly thought about this a lot and I’ve concluded that although it may hurt because betrayal or lies regardless of the gender will hurt. I think once I’ve gotten over everything, I’ll definitely leave. It’s not what I bargained for and people shouldn’t feel bad for leaving. Now here’s something that might not go down well with people. I’ll love you enough to stay and be a cover up if my own terms and conditions are met,” she stated.