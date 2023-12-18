Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, known professionally as Chike, has revealed he prefers dating older women than younger ones.

During a guest appearance on the Unpack Podcast hosted by NAY, the ‘Running To You’ crooner said his preference for mature women stems from their better communication skills and emotional maturity.

“Most women can’t communicate properly. The time you start finding a woman who can communicate, they are slightly advanced in age. Not a girl of 23 years,” Chike shared candidly.

According to him, most young women are shallow-minded and all they care about is impressing their peers or boosting on social media.

“Imagine I’m running around with some 23-year-old, what’s she going to handle? What’s she going to understand? She just wanna take pictures and be on Instagram and tell everybody that she’s dating you. What are you unpacking for that person,” he quizzed.

The 30-year-old singer revealed that, his past two relationships were with older women who shared similar vision as himself.

He emphasized his desire for a certain level of peace and compatibility, which he believed was more attainable with older women due to their shared experiences and maturity.

Chike, however, mentioned that while there might be mature younger women, they were relatively rare and career-oriented individuals.