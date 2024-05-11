Dancer, Champion Rolie has stated unequivocally that, his relationship with fellow dancer, Afronitaaa is platonic.

Though she is his favourite person, he said they are just close friends.

To celebrate Afronitaaa’s birthday, he gifted her an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth GH¢20,000 because she is his ‘PP [personal person].

“She [Afronita] is my PP, which stands for personal person. She’s my favourite person, and to celebrate her birthday, I purchased an iPhone 15 Pro Max valued at GH¢20,000 for her,” he shared with Delay in a yet-to-be-aired interview.

Both Rolie and Afronitaaa have denied being in a relationship, but are very close pals.

Afronitaaa has moved on from DWP Academy to launch her own dance academy to nurture young talents.

But this, according to Champion Rolie has not in any way affected their relationship.

