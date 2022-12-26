Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says he blames himself for losing his position after the party’s National Delegates Conference.

Speaking on The Probe for the first time since his defeat, he admitted that his desire for the party’s interest prevented him from being selfish to utter certain words against his opponent which could have won him the elections.

“I would say that it is because of the larger interest of the party that is why I also did not say certain things that would have explained to people why we got where we were and where we are coming from.

“(I blame it) on myself and the difficulty we are in as a party in government and I am happy about it because it is better to happen that way than to be selfish and come out to say the kind of things I could have said like what happened to the NDC,” he told Emefa Apawu.

Responding to the question of whether his opponent was unfair to him, he said “I will not blame him, he also strategised just also listening to what people are saying and just promised them that.”

Mr Boadu noted that although the current General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, was not a very close friend prior to contesting the elections, his relationship with him is a very “official” one.

Mr Kodua polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast in July this year.