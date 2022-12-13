Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says he is unhappy with events in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with regards to the Chairmanship race.

The National Chairman position is anticipated to be a fierce contest between General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketia and Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The election has been scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Already, there seems to be serious trouble between the camp of Mr Nketiah and the incumbent Mr Ofosu- Ampofo as the two are throwing “insults” against each other.

But Mr Boadu says he is worried the reputation of the party, respected across the country, stands to suffer under the current circumstances.

According to him, the development does not augur well for the NDC as the two are party bigwigs.

“It is unfortunate two stalwarts of the party are competing at this time because it will expose certain things that shouldn’t have come out into the public. It is painful.

“Because of personal interests, we tend to say a lot of things that should have been party secrets. I won’t rejoice because it is an NDC contest because it is scary and there are a lot of risks associated with the exposures they are given,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

In his view, it is best for the NDC to be able to come together and resolve issues to make better decisions in the interest of the party.

