A former Parliamentary Candidate (PC) on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has abandoned his parliamentary ambitions in favour of the party’s national campaign in 2024.

His motivation for joining the national campaign is to buy time to help the party in their quest to win the general election in 2024.

He believes that the elections are crucial, and that abandoning his Kpone-Katamanso seat for now in favour of the national campaign is the wisest alternative.

He believes members of the New Patriotic Party would be happy having their party in power than to be in opposition.

He made this revelation on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, presented by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

“I have already made my decision I will not contest for the parliamentary elections in 2024, because of how crucial the election is. I will join the national campaign to help NPP retain its seat with the things that led to our victory in the previous election. It is better than going to opposition,” he said.

The Former PC also stated that his decision to run for national campaign does not imply that he has abandoned interest in the parliamentary seat, but that if delegates offer him the opportunity, he will run.

“I am not saying I won’t contest for the parliamentary elections again. If the delegates give me the opportunity, I will contest. However, if I go for the parliamentary elections, I am confined in a small place and would not be able to contribute massively to the party’s success.”